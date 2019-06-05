Denver - Lila Danielle Valerie Vera 31, passed away in Denver Colorado on May 26, 2019 at the age of 31. She is preceded in death by Grandparents Lila Vera, Paul and Mary Vivian Stahl. She is survived by her Mother Marietta Stahl, brother David Frederic Vera, sister Cristina Vera and Father David Vera, Grandfather Salatiel Vera, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Valerie was born in Brownsville, TX February 21, 1988. She graduated from Lopez High School May 2006. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in English and minor in International Studies at Texas State University. Graduating December 2014. She was employed by Uchi Restaurants. Valerie was beautiful inside and out. She was bubbly, outgoing, vivacious, funny, wanted to try all things new and was not afraid. She enjoyed life and was eager to taste all that it offered. She loved people and doing things to make them feel special. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-9 PM with service at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary