Brownsville,Texas Varela Velia Alarcon 91, Velia Varela Alarcon, 91, of Olmito, Texas entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas. Velia was born to Gustavo and Maria Varela on November 25, 1928 in Ferronales, Veracruz, Mexico.
Velia was a lifetime resident of Olmito. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by her family and friends but those fortunate to have known her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Toribio Alarcon, brother Gustavo Varela, two sisters Teresa Lopez and Conchita Varela, and son Jose Alarcon and is survived by her two daughters Yolanda Rodriguez (Hector) and Olivia Alarcon, son Nicanor (Laura) Alarcon. 6 Grandchildren Gustavo Alarcon, Tanya (Matt) Scafe, Ricardo (Blanca) Alarcon, Rodrigo Rios, Jr., Lorena Alarcon and Jacqueline Rios; 10 Great-grandchildren Kiara Alarcon, Miguel Uresti, Alberto Alarcon, Laura Ann Alarcon, Nicanor Uresti, Gabriella Alarcon, Monique Jimenez, Syanne Uresti, Connor Scafe and Ricardo Alarcon Jr; 2 Great-great grandchildren Gustavo Alarcon and Maddie Moates. Survived by nieces and nephews.
Visitation will start at 12pm to 9pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Angel Lucy Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Chapel service at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Brownsville, TX.
Serving as Pallbearers: Gustavo Alarcon, Ricardo Alarcon, Rodrigo Rios, Jr., Alberto Alarcon, Hector Hernandez and Michael Martinez.
Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
