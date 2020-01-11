Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Vicenta Guerrero de Martinez


1927 - 2020
Vicenta Guerrero de Martinez Obituary
* Guerrero de Vicenta Martinez 92, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.

Left to cherish her memory is her children: Jaime, Arnoldo, Yolanda, Javier, Mirna, Ruben, Virginia, Joel, Ruth, Rene, and Nidia.

Visitation will begin Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Funeraria del angel Buena Vista. Services will conclude after visitation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
