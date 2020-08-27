Los Fresnos, Javier Vicente Garcia 73, Vicente Javier Garcia, 73, of Los Fresnos, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
Vicente Javier Garcia was born in Brownsville, TX., to Aurora Alvear, and Ignacio Garcia on December 30, 1946.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aurora and Ignacio Garcia; wife, Maria Teresa Garcia; and a son, David Garcia.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his children, Javier Garcia, Claudia Garcia, Gabriela Garcia, Vicente Javier Garcia Jr., Maria Teresa Garcia; grandchildren, Javier Garcia Jr., Seth Alexander Garcia, Tristan Sebastian Garcia, Victoria Amara Garcia, and Joaquin Vicente Garcia.
Papi, you were such a character, that words cannot make you justice. You were the epitome of loyalty, dependability, and honesty. You helped many and without hesitation or expectations. Your nature was to extend a helping hand. You had a great run, Old Man.You will forever be the most influential person in our lives.Our decisions are, and will always be taken with you in mind. We have not met a man your equal, and we have never loved a man as much as we loved you, Dad. Love you, Papi, always and forever in our hearts.Avengers...... Assemble.Nuestro Campeon.We will see you again, Grandthor!!!
Private service will be held at a later date.
