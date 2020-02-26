|
|
Victor Antonio 68, of Brownsville, TX., passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Villegas Rodriguez, Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 12 pm to 9 am Friday 28, 2020 with a Rosary at 7 pm on Thursday at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church. Graveside service at 11 am, Friday, at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd . Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn of Brownsville, TX. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 26, 2020