* Victor Rodriguez Jr. 76, born Nov., 15, 1942, passed away peacefully Sept., 8, 2019 in Little Elm, Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Olivia Rodriguez and his siblings Enrique Rodriguez, Maria de La Luz Ramos, Ruben Rodriguez. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years Aurora Rodriguez; children Aurora Rodriguez, Norma Ingles (Mike), Ricardo Rodriguez (Lucy), Reynaldo Rodriguez (Griselda), Victor Rodriguez III (Damaris), numerous grandchildren, sister Irma Martinez (Carlos); brothers Robert Rodriguez (Alicia), Raul Rodriguez (Mary). He will be greatly missed by his family but are left with many happy memories.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM on Wed. Sept., 11, 2019 at Funeral Del Angel Buena Vista. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thurs., Sept., 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church. Services will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be Rick Rodriguez, Brandon Rodriguez, Sebastian Ingles, Gavin Ingles, Enrique Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez Jr.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 11, 2019