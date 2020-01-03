|
Brownsville - Victor Vallejo 89, Brownsville, Texas devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Valley Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas on December 23, 1930. He is preceded in death by his parents Demetrio Vallejo and Carmen Aguilar Vallejo; siblings Minne Guerrero and Armando Vallejo, and his nephew Carl Guerrero. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 46 years Berta Tillman Vallejo; nieces and nephews Gracie T. Galvan, Yolanda Zamora, Patricia Gonzalez, Christina Lopez, Hilda Flores, Gilbert Uviedo Jr., Frank Uviedo, Rose Heinrich, Irene Hinojosa, Rodney Guerrero, Priscilla, and Margie; brother in law Gilberto Uviedo Sr.. He was a proud Armed Forces Veteran that served his country. After 20 years of service he retired from Texas Southmost College in 1991 as a professional painter. He was also an avid loyal Dallas Cowboy Fan. He loved to watch the Cowboy's games with his beloved wife. He also loved gardening, had a green thumb and loved all kinds of flowers and plants. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 3, 2020