|
|
Virginia Garza Gamboa, 79, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Rumaldo Gamboa; her children, Maria Isabel, Virgina, Diana, and Rumaldo Jr.; her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. today Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Delta. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Delta. Burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 13, 2019