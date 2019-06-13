Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA GAMBOA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA GARZA GAMBOA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA GARZA GAMBOA Obituary
Virginia Garza Gamboa, 79, passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Rumaldo Gamboa; her children, Maria Isabel, Virgina, Diana, and Rumaldo Jr.; her 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. today Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Delta. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Delta. Burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now