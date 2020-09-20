Brownsville, Tx.- Wallace Walter Luikart went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Olmito, Texas at the age of 94.
Born in 1925 in New Castle, he was a son of Wesley H. and Mabel (Wallace) Luikart. Walt resided in New Castle, PA and was a winter Texan for five years until moving to Brownsville to live with his daughter, Tracey, in August 2019. He immediately became involved in life in Texas. He enjoyed the parks, movies, BARSEA meetings, and singing and playing the bass guitar on the worship team at Faith Church Brownsville.
Walt had several other hobbies such as model ship building, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and playing the stock market. His favorite pastime was to visit Space X at Boca Chica Beach.
In his younger days, Walt enjoyed playing golf and sailing with his family. His greatest love was music. He directed several choirs throughout his life and sang with a beautiful tenor voice. He played trumpet, French horn, bass guitar... and learned to play the stand-up bass at age 73. He was a member of several orchestras, bands, choirs, and quartets.
Walter was a Merchant Marine in World War II. He crossed the North Atlantic 11 times. He made 25 shuttles across the English Channel and helped to move troops and vehicles to the beachheads during the 1944 invasion of Normandy. He helped to deliver several tons of supplies and equipment that contributed to the end of the war.
Walter is survived by his two sons: Mark Luikart of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Scott Luikart of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania; and a daughter, Tracey Luikart of Brownsville, Texas. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Max R. Luikart and Robert Luikart.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Church Brownsville, 1154 E. Los Ebanos Boulevard, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
He was buried next to his beloved wife of 69 years, LaVerne (Merriman) Luikart in Castle View Cemetery in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Memories of Walter may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com