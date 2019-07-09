* Wanda Guidry 93, passed away on July 07, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas at the age of ninety-three. She was born to her parents, Jim Ford and Olive Ford on the 27th of October 1925 in Ardmore Oklahoma.



Wanda was a very proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as an independent and intelligent lady who had a a deep faith in God. She will be missed immensely by her family, friends, and all of those fortunate to have known her.



She may have been small in stature but her will and fortitude were unwavering. She survived the great depression and raised seven children. If one thing can be said by anyone and everyone who knew her she was a prayer warrior. Life may have been challenging for her to say the least, but she always got up and powered through it. God has said you can rest now your job on earth is finished and your spirit is ready to join the heavenly choir. She will be greeted by her beautiful angel daughter Carol King and many others who will wrap their arms around her and welcome her home.



Preceding Wanda in death are her parents, Jim and Olive Ford, brother Raymond Ford, sister Margie Daisy, her daughter Carol King Davidson, her son Johnny L. Guidry, and her husband John Lovelace Guidry.



She is survived by her children of whom she loved dearly, Darlene King, Gail Ramirez, Jerry King, Ronald Guidry and Denise Guidry-Wade.



Eleven grandchildren - Melissa Juneau, Joseph Holman, John Davidson, Michael Pollock, Rick Pollock, Shelly Pollock, Kristen King, Christopher King, Andrea Guidry & Stephanie Guidry and Emily D. Lozano, along with many great grandchildren.



Visitation will be on July 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, for friends and family. The celebration of her life will be held at Funeral De Angel Chapel, at 2:00 pm on July 11, 2019. The service to be officiated by Reverend Chris Klock of Dallas Texas, who was like a son to her. Followed by a graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery.



Memories of Wanda may be shared at www.funeraria delangelbuenavista.com



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider. Published in Brownsville Herald on July 9, 2019