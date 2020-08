Wanda 89, of Brownsville, passed away Monday, August 03, 2020. West, Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. August 14, 2020 Friday at First Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. August 15, 2020, Saturday, at First Baptist Church. Followed by burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn of Brownsville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store