RET. COLONEL WHITCOMB ORVILLE JONES, USAF ("Whit"), 94, of Bellville, Texas, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a true gentleman, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Whit was born in Brownsville, TX October 1, 1924 to John Paul and Eva Lena Jones. He grew up with his brother Lee Dale in circumstances some would call poor, but he would remember it more as idyllic. He was also a child of the Depression Era which became the "Greatest Generation". He was voted high school "most favorite" and that proved true throughout his travels and life. He traveled the world through three wars and a military career in the USAF and always met an old friend or gained a new one even into his 90's. He was mentor and true hero to many.



He always wanted to be an aviator and that he did in combat and later for pleasure. He flew B-17 and B-29 in the Pacific Theater in WW2, 115 combat missions in Korea in an F-34, and was a field officer in Vietnam. After a 32 year career in the USAF he continued to fly corporate and private aircraft maintaining a love and skill in aviation. He was a supporter and member of the Commemorative Air Force, Brownsville Wing.



Whit would joke that he was a slow learner because he served in three wars. Yet, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma and went on to complete a Master of Finance degree from the University of Colorado while in the Air Force.



After retirement he continued his penchant for public service in city government and became a certified real estate appraiser. He was active in many service organizations, his churches (as an elder of First Christian Church, Brownsville and member of Bellville United Methodist Church). He was a member of the Brownsville Rotarians, Bellville Lions Club, Austin County Appraisal Board, and even late in life participated in various mentorship programs in Bellville. He particularly enjoyed with his wife Betty the "The Disciples" Sunday school class at BUMC.



Whitcomb is survived by his daughter: Anne Jones Searcy and her husband, Martin Van, of Lillian, AL; son William Paul Jones and his wife, Pamela, of Bellville; grandchildren: Major Mat V. Searcy, USAF and his wife, Chrystal; Mitzi Searcy Mannon and her husband Jon; Mark T. Searcy and his wife, Stevie; Whitney Jones Griffin and her husband ,Philip; Major Zachary Jones, USMC and his wife, Lt. Cmdr. Cassidy Jones, USN; and Dr. Wesley Jones and his wife, Chelsea; as well as thirteen great grandchildren and numerous dear family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Betty Ann Jones; parents, John Paul and Eva Lena Jones and brother, Lee Dale Jones.



The family would like to acknowledge the loving care given to him by all his caregivers but especially Daisha and Gloria and his hospice nurse Sharon.



A Celebration of life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at the Bellville United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Haralson officiating. Whit and Betty will share internment at Houston National Cemetery with military honors at a date to be announced.



Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Texas Children's Lions Camp, 4100 San Antonio Hwy., Kerrville, Texas 78028, or to the .



