William Nathan Garza Jr. Obituary
Lockhart, TX Nathan William Garza, Jr. 38, Corporal William Nathan Garza, Jr, beloved son, brother, husband and father passed away on March 4, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer. William was born September 20, 1980 in Harlingen, TX and was raised in Los Fresnos, TX where he spent his childhood honing and developing his love of fishing in his own backyard. After graduating from Los Fresnos high school, William joined and served with honor in our United States Marine Corps. A war time veteran of Iraq, he served alongside his brothers in arms with valor and courage.

William is survived by his Wife-Melanie Garza, Sons-Andre Coats and Alexzander Freeman, Mother- Rose Mary Stanford, Father-William Nathan Garza, Sr, Younger Sister-Wendy Nicole Garza-Escobar, Brother-In-Law Rogelio Escobar, Niece and Godchild Olivia Taylor Escobar, Younger Brother-Wesley Nathaniel Garza, Niece-Penelope Rose Garza, Close Uncle-Ruben Ramirez, numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather-Leroy Stanford, Maternal Grandmother-Frances Stanford, Paternal Grandfather-Frank Garza, Sr., Uncle-Johnny Garza



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1386 Mineral Springs Rd., Lockhart, TX 78644 at 3pm. Burial with full military honors to directly follow at Mineral Springs Cemetery. Donations can be made to Burn Pits 360 at www.burnpits360.org.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
