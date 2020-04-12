Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
William Robert Carmean


1951 - 2020
William Robert Carmean Obituary
BROWNSVILLE- Robert William Carmean , 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born and lived his life in Brownsville. His parents were William R. and Jean Carmean. Bill had a kind heart and inquisitive mind.

He will be forever missed by his family: his wife, Anna Carmean; daughters Jennifer Carmean, Gwyn Carmean, and Gretchen Carmean; grandchildren Victoria Stanford, Christopher Williams, and AshleeJean Williams; sister, Pamela Linnenburger (Bruce); and brothers-in-law, August Rentfro and James Rentfro, and sisters-in-law, Mary R. Neck and Laura R. Tyndall.

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

Memories of Bill may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.

Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
