|
|
* Yolanda Barrientes Garcia (Yolie) 76, entered into eternal rest Thursday November 21,2019 . Yolie enjoyed cooking, listening to oldies, jazz and Tejano music. Her biggest joy in her life was being with her husband who sang to her and entertained her. She loved reading and socializing with her friends. Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life. Her dream was to go back to Denver, Colorado to spend the rest of her life with her children and grandchildren. She worked for 22 years as a para professional at Hanna High School and 7 years with the Denver Public School. She is preceded in death by her father; Alonso Barrientes; birth mother Candelaria Torres; mother Maria Elena Barrientes.
Yolanda is survived by her husband; Jose I. Garcia, children; Robin(Annie) Garcia, and JoAnn (Lyn) De Herrera Garcia. Grandchildren; Joel Robin, Aaron Kyle, and Robyn Nicole Garcia; Great-grandchildren; Sophia Alina, Paisley, and Andy Cole Schuilt; Siblings; Lupita (Luis) Flores, Angelica (Fred) Kingston, Olga (Tom) Seibert, Mela (Joe) Vargas, Alonso (Yolanda) Barrientes Jr. Ruben Barrientes, Arturo (Linda) Sanchez, Rosie (Sam) Orozco, Gloria (Javier) Barrientes, Nelda (Darwin) Mark, Sergio (Isabel) Barrientes, Joe (Amelia) Barrientes, Hopie (Andy)(deceased)Torres, Helen (Arturo) Arizmendi, and Ernie (Judy) Barrientes. Visitations will be Sunday November 24,2019 from 12pm-10pm with a rosary at 7pm. Chapel Service will be Monday November 25,2019 at 10am, services conclude after the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd. (956) 541-5400.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 24, 2019