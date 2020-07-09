Brownsville H. Yolanda Linan was called to our Lord's loving presence on July 5, 2020. She peacefully joined His everlasting kingdom in the early morning. Mrs. Linan was born on March 18, 1924. She moved to Brownsville, Texas, in 1969, where she raised her family and called home. She was a loving and caring wife and mother to her five children. She devoted endless hours as a volunteer to St. Mary Church over 50 years, sharing her devotion with other parishioners. Mrs. Linan is preceded in death by her husband, Godofredo Linan, by her eldest son, Godofredo Linan, Jr. and eldest daughter Maria Yolanda Linan LeBaron. She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Linan Thompson, Ph.D., of Austin, Texas and Eugene, Oregon and her sons Luis Linan, M.D. of El Paso, Texas and Gerardo "Gerry" Linan, J.D, of Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Linan was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren Jerome LeBaron, Jason LeBaron, Jonathan LeBaron, Jenilin LeBaron, Francisca Thompson, Raven Thompson, Luis Esteban Linan, and Alejandra Victoria Linan. She also had ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., today Thursday at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park Mausoleum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store