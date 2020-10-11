1/1
Zigmund "Ziggy" Cojocaru
1930 - 2020
Dallas, TX - Zigmund Ziggy Cojocaru 90, passed away peacefully in his home October 2nd, 2020 knowing that he was loved. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Miriam and two daughters: Sabrina McClure spouse Larry McClure and Nomi Stone. He was a beloved Grandpa to four grandchildren, Madison Mayes spouse Nic Mayes, Denver McClure, Eden Stone and Mirelle Stone. Ziggy was born in Romania in 1930. He had a big personality, and he spoke his mind whether you wanted to hear it or not and always said "I did it my way!" Surviving the Holocaust made him live life to the fullest with little regrets. After serving in the Israeli Army as a Paratrooper, he moved his family from Israel to America after the Six-Day War. Ziggy was self-taught and became a successful business owner of textile stores and later retired as a Custom Home Builder in Brownsville, TX. He had many wonderful friends that he loved in Brownsville. Those memories will last "until we meet again."

Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
