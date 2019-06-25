BROWNSVILLE B. Zoila Cisneros 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, entered into eternal rest at her residence on Sunday, June 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Left to eternally treasure their memories of her, are her beloved husband of 57 years, Alfonso Cisneros; her children, Lupita (Manuel) Hernandez, Alfonso (Yolly) Cisneros, Laura (Luis) Ramirez and Norma Cisneros. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews



She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Carlos A Cisneros; two sisters and one brother.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1914 Barnard in Brownsville with entombment to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park Mausoleum immediately following the mass.



Family and friends are invited to view Mrs. Cisneros obituary, sign her guestbook and leave messages of condolences to her family at www.darlingmouser.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary