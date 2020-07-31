Brownsville, Tx.- Reyes Zoila Medina , 86, devoted wife and mother entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Reyes ad Elvira Zepeda Reyes; her husband, Luis Medina; a daughter, Christina Lee Medina; 2 sisters, Delfina R Castillo and Maria R. Cuellar; and 4 brothers: Jose, Felix, Francisco, and Jose Adan Reyes.
Zoila is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Patrick) Medina Clark, as well as and numerous nieces and nephews.
Zoila worked for many years for the Diocese of Brownsville as a cook and housekeeper at the Bishop's house during Bishop Medieros' tenure. She also worked as the grounds supervisor at St. Joseph's Catholic Church during evening Catechism classes and also worked as the Bingo cashier and attendant for many years. Zoila was very involved and dedicated to her church.
Mom loved the Dallas Cowboys, dancing, playing Bingo, gardening, and cooking. She made the best tamales and cookies for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. tomorrow, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 555 W. St Francis Street, Brownsville, TX 78520.
