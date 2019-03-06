|
Alan J. Hoyt, 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Al was born in Chile on Jan. 15, 1949. He served as a Marine, fighting in the Vietnam War, where he was honorably discharged as a wounded soldier. He was very proud of his veteran status and proud to be an American. Al worked his whole life after serving and devoted his free time to his family. He was an avid golfer and retired to Sunset Beach with his wife. Preceding him in death were his parents, F. Russell Hoyt Jr. and Helen E. Hoyt.
Al is survived by the love of his life, his wife Barbara; his children, Nicole, Alan and his wife Chermere and Joshua and his wife Jessica; his grandchildren, Leanna, Marissa, Trevor, Trenton, Dylan, Christian and Madison; and his great-grandchild, Lilly.
A private funeral service will be held at Florence National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Hoyt family askes to send donations to semperfifund.org. OORAH"
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 7, 2019