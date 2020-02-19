|
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
28469
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Albert Davis Beaube, 69, of Holly Springs, N.C., formerly of Bolivia, passed away on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle and while surrounded by his loving family.
Davis was born in Roby, Texas on Aug. 14, 1950 to the late A.V. and Mattie Lee Jewel Dobbs Beaube. Davis was a longtime employee of Pfizer and Archer Daniels Midland in Southport, was a former police officer for Yaupon Beach and was first responder with local fire and rescue departments.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Maher.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Arnold Beaube; two daughters, Dessie Beaube Moore, Lori Beaube Ward and husband Douglas; a son, Frederick Jakob Beaube and wife Lucy; two brothers, George Beaube and wife Donna and Victor Beaube and wife Linda; a sister, Geneva Himebauch and husband Nathan; a sister-in-law, Brenda Arnold Albright (Lanny); a brother-in-law, Thomas Arnold; a brother, John Ross and wife Linda; grandchildren, Rachel, Kaitlin, Lilly Ward, Matilda and Baby Girl (arriving an April) Beaube. Davis is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Catherine, Douglas, Julie, Laura, Drew, Jeremy, Doug, Nick, Christine, Shiron, Amanda, Travis, Steven, Willis, Spencer, Douglas, Lorelei, Fisher, Luke, Madi, Jorja, Emma, Annabelle, Clayton, Jerren, Alyssa, Patrick, Clay, Ryan, as well as a host of extended family and dear friends who became his family.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 22, in the Antioch Baptist Church, Bolivia, N.C. where he was a member and past deacon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the . Cards and letters may be sent to the family at 1816 Vine Street, Holly Springs, N.C. 27540.
Online condolences may be offered at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 20, 2020
