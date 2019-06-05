Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Dr. Albert George Kelling ("Doc"), the most loving father, best dentist ever, and the most caring brother and friend, passed away at the age of 83.

Albert was born on September 13, 1935, in Elyria, Ohio to Julius Peter and Catherine Anna (Lehman) Kelling. He graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) in 1962 from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Before opening his dental practice in Elyria, Ohio in 1964, Albert was a Captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps.

"Doc" brought smiles to everyone that knew him. He not only gave "dental smiles" through his extreme excellence as a dentist, but made everyone laugh through his masterful joke telling and fun spirit. He had an amazing ability to recall almost any joke he ever heard. He often said, "All you have to do is remember the punch line - then the joke comes right back to you." He could literally (and often did!) go on for hours telling one joke after another - entertaining all of those lucky enough to be around him and filling the room with smiles and laughter…that was "Doc".

"Doc" had a lifelong love of golf, music and animals. He started caddying at Elyria Country Club even before he could drive, lived for over 30 years less than a mile from Spring Valley Country Club (now called Valley of the Eagles Golf Club) on Gulf Road in Elyria, Ohio, and, after retiring, worked over 15 years at The Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. He worked at The Thistle up until four months ago when he received a difficult cancer diagnosis. Doc had a wonderful, tenor voice and started playing the violin (at one point, he even tried out for the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra), and then guitar at a young age. He sang and played guitar and banjo with some friends in the "Gramps with Amps" in North Carolina. He loved all animals (especially dogs) and volunteered his dental services from time-to-time to the local veterinary clinic in the towns where he lived.

"Doc" will be remembered as one of the kindest, loving, giving, active, funny, positive, and life-loving humans. His memory, his positive spirit, and the sound of his laughter will continue to live on in all of our hearts.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Catherine; his former wife and mother of their children, Marcella Ann Baumgardner; and his two brothers, Alan and Joseph. The Julius Kelling family had two sets of twins (Albert and Alan; Joan and Joseph), and Albert is survived by his sister, Joan; his three children, Andrew, Peter and Amy; his grandchildren, Drew, Eric, Adam, A.J., and Samuel; and his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Nathan, and Lucas.

A celebration of life will be held in Ohio in early summer and an informal gathering of friends will be held in North Carolina in late summer. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, "Doc" would appreciate a donation to either the Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County in Ohio (website:

