Alice Faye Hewett, 79 of Shallotte passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Mrs.Hewett was born April 29, 1940 in Columbus County, daughter of the late Burqueen and Alice Mae Reeves.
She was a founding member of Seaside Christian Fellowship in Ocean Isle Beach.
Mrs.Hewett was a loving and caring lady who loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry D. Hewett and Kelvin Hewett.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Gerald Hewett of Shallotte; son Terry Hewett of Ocean Isle Beach; brother, Dwight Reeves and wife Susan of Ocean Isle Beach; sister Carolyn Schreiber of Calabash; and two grandchildren, Johnathon Hewett and Savannah Hewett.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private.
Memorial condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 23, 2020