Allen Dale (Red) Willetts
Dale passed away peacefully at the home of Terry Boone and Jay Willetts (BSL, Southport) on March 18, 2020. He was born June 23, 1959, the son of the late Roy Willetts and Pauline Reynolds Willetts and was also preceded in death by a sister Abbie Willetts Bass and brother Darrell Ray Willetts. He is survived by nine brothers and sisters, Linda Fowler (Billy) of Leland, James Robert Willetts, Paulette McLelland (Barden), Blinda Willetts, Glinda Keppert, all of Winnabow, Jay Willetts of Boiling Spring Lakes, Donna Lynn Byrd (Paul), Gwen Jones (Gary), all of Winnabow, Teresa Davis (Jimmy) of Pilot Point, Texas; an aunt, Madaline Blanton of St. Matthews, S.C.; and twenty-five nieces and nephews, forty-one great, and 8 great-great; and many friends.
A memorial service is planned at a later date with details at Mill Creek Baptist Church.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020