Alvin Eugene "Gene" Jernigan, 85, of Supply passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick-Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia.

Born in St. Pauls, June 9, 1933, Gene was a son of the late Henry Patterson and Sudie Grove Edge Jernigan. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Swartz Creek, Mich. Gene was a Shop Committee Chairman with the UAW local 659 prior to retiring in January 1985. He had vacationed in Holden Beach since the 1970s. He left Flint, Mich., in 2007 and moved to Holden Beach permanently where he enjoyed watching football, the happenings on the intracostal waterway and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Lorraine Jernigan; a son, Bruce Jernigan; a brother, Fletcher Jernigan; and a sister, Josephine Taylor.

Surviving are his loving wife, Verlie Lee Ethridge "Shirley" Jernigan; a son, Gary Jernigan and wife Peggy of National City, Mich.; stepson, David Duncan and wife Sharon of Ash; a stepdaughter, Theresa Evans of Supply; grandchildren, Michael Jernigan and wife Carrie, Nicole Jernigan; and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob Eugene and Rachel Jernigan.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the Sharon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Eddie Hill officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Sunset Hills Cemetery, Flint, Mich.

In lieu of customary remembrances the family requests with gratitude that monetary donations be made in his name to the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422 or to Sharon United Methodist Church, 2030 Holden Beach Road, SW, Supply, NC 28462.

