Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Lake View Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin Jack Nobles, 70, of Dillon, S.C. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach after an illness.



He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Alvin was born in Florence, S.C. on Sept. 28, 1949 and graduated from Lake View High School where he played football. After high school, he enrolled in Columbia Commercial College. Later, he enlisted in the South Carolina National Guard. Alvin had a unique aptitude for business. In the early 1970s, he started a garbage pickup company with his own pickup truck. His business grew and incorporated into Rural Sanitation Incorporated (RSI) that serviced the eastern portions of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.



Alvin was an active member in the community where he gave his time and expertise serving several organizations and boards over the years. Some notable services were

Alvin was known for his vibrant personality – he never met a stranger and he had a unique way of making everyone feel like they were his best friend, and they were. He was a loving husband and father, philanthropist, and friend.



His grandfather, C.C. Kirby, grandmother, Cora Rogers Kirby, father, Alvin Jack Nobles, his mother, Geneva Kirby Nobles, and brother, Coy Glenn Nobles precede Alvin in death. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Nobles; and son, Mike (Robin); nephew, Coy Glenn "C.G." Nobles; niece, Kasey Kirby Nobles; sister-in-law, Laronda Nobles; grandchildren, Savannah and Landry; and many friends.



A graveside Service was held at Lake View Cemetery on May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family request all memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View, P.O. Box 397, Lake View, S.C. 29563. Condolences may be sent to Cooke Funeral Home, PO Box 367 Lake View, S.C. 29563.



Alvin Jack Nobles, 70, of Dillon, S.C. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach after an illness.He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Alvin was born in Florence, S.C. on Sept. 28, 1949 and graduated from Lake View High School where he played football. After high school, he enrolled in Columbia Commercial College. Later, he enlisted in the South Carolina National Guard. Alvin had a unique aptitude for business. In the early 1970s, he started a garbage pickup company with his own pickup truck. His business grew and incorporated into Rural Sanitation Incorporated (RSI) that serviced the eastern portions of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.Alvin was an active member in the community where he gave his time and expertise serving several organizations and boards over the years. Some notable services were Rotary Club where he served as president of the Dillon, S.C. chapter in 2005, Dillon South Carolina Economic Development Board, the National Solid Waste Management Association, SCDEHC Solid Waste Advisory Council, and the Brunswick County Planning and Zoning Board. Alvin was a member of Lake View First Baptist Church in Lake View, S.C.Alvin was known for his vibrant personality – he never met a stranger and he had a unique way of making everyone feel like they were his best friend, and they were. He was a loving husband and father, philanthropist, and friend.His grandfather, C.C. Kirby, grandmother, Cora Rogers Kirby, father, Alvin Jack Nobles, his mother, Geneva Kirby Nobles, and brother, Coy Glenn Nobles precede Alvin in death. He is survived by his wife, Ethel Nobles; and son, Mike (Robin); nephew, Coy Glenn "C.G." Nobles; niece, Kasey Kirby Nobles; sister-in-law, Laronda Nobles; grandchildren, Savannah and Landry; and many friends.A graveside Service was held at Lake View Cemetery on May 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family request all memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Lake View, P.O. Box 397, Lake View, S.C. 29563. Condolences may be sent to Cooke Funeral Home, PO Box 367 Lake View, S.C. 29563. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close