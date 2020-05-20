Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alyse Diane Vasil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alyse Diane Vasil passed away on April 27, 2020 after a long battle with respiratory illnesses. She was born on Feb. 9, 1961 in Los Angeles, Calif., and moved as a child to Cleveland, Ohio. Her family later settled in Charlotte, N.C. where she completed her schooling and graduated from Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte with a degree as a paralegal. She last resided in Shallotte, N.C.



She was predeceased by her father Joseph A. Vasil and sister, Michelle V. Hurley. She is survived by her mother, Irene Tolvay Dowdy and husband George; her brother, Joseph S. Vasil and wife Candy. Alyse is also survived by her niece, Rachel Hendricks and husband, Matthew; her niece, Lexie Vasil; and her nephews, Steven Vasil and Cody Roberts, all of whom she loved dearly; and most especially, her dear grand-nephew, Jackson Ray Hendricks. She left behind her two precious "fur" babies, her cats Angel and Shadow, who have since found new homes.



Alyse was a bright, spirited woman who had a special gift for music and art. She played guitar and sang with a special voice that charmed those who heard her. While living in Charlotte she worked for several law firms until she became ill and could no longer do so. She had an abiding faith in God that carried her through many years of struggle with the illness that eventually took her life. The family is most appreciative of the care and dedication given to our Alyse by the nurses and staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice who visited her regularly, and especially Pastor Mickie and volunteer, Barbara McQuillan who spent special time with her and became good friends.

No services are planned at this time. Those who wish to honor her memory may donate to Cat Tails, a cat adoption agency in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.



