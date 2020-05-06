Andrew Thomas Cole, 17, of Bolivia, N.C. died Sunday May 3, 2020.
Born in New Hanover County, N.C. on Aug. 14, 2002, he was the son of Henry Thomas (Tommy) Cole and Patti Hewett Cole, of Bolivia. He loved playing the drums and riding motorcycles.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his sister Breanna Morgan (Dustin Murrill), Sunset Harbor, N.C.; his paternal grandparents Henry and Mary Cole, Bolivia; maternal grandparents Bobby and Cathy Hewett, Bolivia; special uncle, Karl Yeager, Wilmington, N.C.; special aunt, Hidi Hewett; and nephew Asher Murrill.
Due to present health concerns the visitation and funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 7, 2020