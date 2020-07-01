Gayle and Lee,

I recently visited Ann at Franke once I saw she was there after seeing Jims obit. My mother would have been thrilled to have visited them had she known they were in Mt Pleasant. (Ginnie Hammond, Anderson, SC , Trinity Methodist, Anderson CC , their crowd). It was great to see Ann and she knew me the second I walked into her room......



Id love to see you, Gayle.... my thoughts are with you all......

Memories run deep...

Love, Kay (Hammond Drummond)

Kay Drummond

