Anna Mae Reck
Anna Mae Reck, 89, of Shallotte died Sept. 4, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, Md. on June 9, 1930. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Victor Ervin and Roy Reck, Sr.
Surviving are sons, Donald Ervin (Frances), Wilmington, N.C., Victor Ervin, Bay City, Md., Earl Ervin (Debbie), Va., and Michael Ervin, Glen Burney, Md.; daughters, Andrea Rhodes (Charlie), Eastern Shore, Md., Sandra Pender (Irving), Eastern Shore Md., and Patricia Allred, Fla.; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Luke Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on September 26, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019