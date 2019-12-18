Anna Rose Muller, 78, of Calabash, formerly of Bronx, N.Y., passed away on Monday Dec. 9, at her residence.
She was born on July 18, 1941, in New York City, the daughter of the late Domingo Marrero and Carmen Rentas. A brother and two sisters also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert John Muller of the home; four children, Thomas Hernandez and wife, Betty of Bronx, N.Y., Joann Murphy and husband, James of New York City, Christine Muller and husband, Michael Quinn-Schopf of Ash, and Robert Muller of Wilmington; a brother, Pete Figueroa; her grandchildren, Miranda, Christopher, Vicky, Kirsten, Cyndel, Roland, Fabian, PJ and Shay; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held at 2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 16, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel. Private on line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 19, 2019