Anne Foster Allen
Anne Foster Allen, 78 of Calabash, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Belmont, N.C. on Oct. 4, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Ila Foster.
She spent many years living in the Belmont and Mount Holly, N.C., area and later lived in North Wilkesboro, North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Calabash. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school, loved animals and her pets, and was very talented at painting lighthouses, birds, and nature scenes. She will be missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Don Allen; son, Rusty Allen and wife, Rebecca Allen of Raleigh; grandchild, Chandler Allen; sister, Kathy Foster Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at Beulah Baptist Church, Calabash, N.C. Interment will follow at Brunswick Memorial Gardens, Shallotte, N.C. Pastor Doug Adams will preside. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice in Supply for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to this wonderful organization.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 17, 2019