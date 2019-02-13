Anne Veronica Fakelmann Dvorsky, 96, formerly of Sunset Beach passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation. She was born Dec. 11, 1922, to Anton Fakelmann, and Anna Deutsch Fakelmann, the youngest of five brothers and four sisters.
Anne was the vice president of Park Plastics in Linden, N.J., for 35 years.
In addition to her brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Dvorsky; and her son-in-law, Dominick Carbonari.
Surviving are her loving daughter, Joan Carbonari; two grandchildren, Suzanne (Cory) O'Keefe, and Cynthia (Stephen) Razik; four great-grandchildren, Erin, Sean, Brandon and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, with Father Mark Betti OSFS officiating. An inurnment service will follow in the church cemetery. The family will have a luncheon at the church following the services.
In lieu of flowers the family would like to make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro NC 27405.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 14, 2019