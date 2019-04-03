Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Annie J. King, 87, of Shallotte, formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

She was one of eight children born to Thomas Johnson and Lula Johnson. She was born on February 27, 1932, in Wilmington. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six of her siblings and her loving husband, James "Jim" Franklin King Jr., who passed in 2006.

She was raised in Bolivia and was a Bolivia High School graduate. In her youth, she and her sisters formed a singing group known as The Melody Girls. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a devoted member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she was active in the choir and known in the community for her beautiful voice. She lived for the Lord's Glory, always helping people from the heart. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving is her son, James "Jimmy" M. King (Karen) of Ocean Isle Beach; daughter, Vickie King of Boone; brother, Frank Johnson (Margaret) of Fuquay Varina; sister, Elizabeth Peterson of Bellefontaine, Ohio; a granddaughter, Linzy Cook; and many loved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. Interment will take place in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2919 Galloway Rd NE; Bolivia, North Carolina 28422.

