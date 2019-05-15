Armilda A. Inman, 87, Shallotte died on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Born in Brunswick County on July 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Jabie Arnold and Bera Frink Arnold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lafayette Inman; daughter, Martha Nance and her husband Gerald; brother, Henderson Arnold, Wilson Arnold and Curmon Arnold; sisters, Nelva Milliken, Georgia Clemmons and Bera Sellers.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by Shallotte Cleaners for a number of years.
Surviving are a son, Joseph Lafayette "Joe" Inman, Jr. and wife Ronda, Shallotte; grandsons, Brian Inman and Jonathan Inman, wife Paula; eighteen grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 16, 2019