Armilda A. Inman, 87, of Shallotte died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Brunswick County on July 28, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Jabie Arnold and Bera Frink Arnold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lafayette Inman; daughter, Martha Nance and her husband Gerald; brothers Henderson Arnold, Wilson Arnold, Charlie Arnold, Curmon Arnold and sisters Nelva Milliken, Georgia Clemmons and Bera Sellers.
Surviving are a son, Joe Inman and wife Ronda; grandchildren, Brian Inman, Jonathan Inman and his wife Paula, Andrea Smith and her husband Patrick; step-grandson Brian Nance, and numerous nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, by the Rev. Billy Rave. Burial followed in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. The family received friends one hour before the service in the chapel and after the service at her home.
Casket bearers were Brian Inman, Jon Inman, Thomas Arnold, Tony Arnold, Brian Nance and Patrick Cannon.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 30, 2019