Arnold Delton Page, 94, of Shallotte went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 29, 2019, in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 24, 1925, in Bladen County, a son of the late Ernest and Katie Williams Page.
He retired as owner/operator of Page Cabinet Shop. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne having served in the Glider Infantry and the Honor Guard. Mr. Page was also an ordained deacon and former chaplain with the Gideon's International.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia McKeithan Page; a son, Tony Page and wife Janice of Shallotte; three daughters, Dawna Young and husband Gary, and Robin Smith and husband Billy, and Marta Carlyle and husband Johnny Ray, all of Ash; brother, Rupert Page, of Stedman; sister-in-law, Love Page, of Stedman; eight grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd in the River of Life Baptist Church, where he was a member, by the Rev. Tom Gore. Burial will follow in the Bill Inman Cemetery, Ash with military honors.
Visitation will be from1:30-3:00 p.m. at the church.
Casketbearers will be Steven Page, Kenneth Page, Michael Jackson, Peyton Matthews, Fred Tornow, and Fitz Johnson.
Honorary casketbearers will be members of the Gideon's International.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 834, Shallotte, NC 28459
