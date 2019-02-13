Arthur "Jim" Hunt, aka "POPS," 83, of Shallotte passed away Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was born Jan. 2, 1936, in South Paris, Maine, to the late Arthur J. Hunt and Helen J. Hunt. Jim began working at an early age. He was a very hardworking man who learned many skills throughout his life. He started by working in a local dairy. As he got older, he moved on to snowplow operator. His talents led him to become a diesel mechanic. He repaired and operated all sizes and styles of heavy equipment. He helped build ski trails at Sunday River ski resort in Bethel, Maine. He acquired his CDL license and drove tractortrailer trucks as well as cement trucks. After retirement, he volunteered at Mama Brava's Restaurant where he was respected and loved by all the patrons. He resided in Bethel, Maine, before moving to Shallotte in 1988.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John F. Hunt, as well as a granddaughter, Shaunna Walley. He is survived by his brother, Nathan, of Norway, Maine; his wife, Marcia Gail; their daughters, Victoria and Sherri; Scott; Dennis (Sheri); Raymond (Dawn); Michael (Vicky); and Michelle; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. A celebration of life service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., March 20, at Mama Brava's in Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 14, 2019