Arthur Jonas Benton, 68, of St. Petersburg, Fla. and formerly of Ash, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
Born in Brunswick County on Sept. 24, 1950, he was a son of Magelene Causey Cribb and the late Jonas Benton.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy V. Benton; mother and stepfather, Magelene and I.V. Cribb of Ash; brother, Daniel "Danny" Benton and wife Lisa of Whiteville; sister, Pamela "Pam" Cribb of Ash.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired from Progress Energy.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Old Shallotte Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Causey, Pat Causey, Anthony Cribb, Lance Cribb, Jerry Barnes, Brandon Bartley, Roy Dale Cribb and Jonathan Powers.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Private online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 7, 2019