Austin "Audie" Martin Lowrimore, 75, of Supply, passed away on Oct. 15.
Mr. Lowrimore was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Wilmington to the late Austin "Audi" Martin Lowrimore, Sr. and Callie Reynolds Lowrimore.
Audie worked for DuPont for 30 years and with DAK America for five years. He was a senior Tar Heel legislator for 10 years, where he was an advocate for seniors. Every year at Christmas he would play Santa for the seniors. Audie was a Meals on Wheels driver for 10 years. He not only fed the seniors, but he laughed with them and cried with them. He loved people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Joyce Lawson Lowrimore; two daughters, Kelley L. Chance and Elizabeth Arlie Lowrimore; a stepson, Christopher Gerald Phelps and wife Kristin; two special stepdaughters, Veronica Phelps Byrd and husband Travis, and Christy Phelps Spivey and husband Chris; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; a sister, Cathy Hall; a sister-in-law, Patricia Phelps Doughty and husband Bob; and one special sister, Nan Cherry.
A celebration of life service will be held at Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church. The family will have visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick Senior Resources Inc., 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470.
Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel.