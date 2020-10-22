1/1
Austin "Audie" Lowrimore
Austin "Audie" Martin Lowrimore, 75, of Supply, passed away on Oct. 15.
Mr. Lowrimore was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Wilmington to the late Austin "Audi" Martin Lowrimore, Sr. and Callie Reynolds Lowrimore.
Audie worked for DuPont for 30 years and with DAK America for five years. He was a senior Tar Heel legislator for 10 years, where he was an advocate for seniors. Every year at Christmas he would play Santa for the seniors. Audie was a Meals on Wheels driver for 10 years. He not only fed the seniors, but he laughed with them and cried with them. He loved people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Joyce Lawson Lowrimore; two daughters, Kelley L. Chance and Elizabeth Arlie Lowrimore; a stepson, Christopher Gerald Phelps and wife Kristin; two special stepdaughters, Veronica Phelps Byrd and husband Travis, and Christy Phelps Spivey and husband Chris; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; a sister, Cathy Hall; a sister-in-law, Patricia Phelps Doughty and husband Bob; and one special sister, Nan Cherry.
A celebration of life service will be held at Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church. The family will have visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brunswick Senior Resources Inc., 3620 Express Drive, Shallotte, NC 28470.
Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sharon United Methodist Church
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Sharon United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
October 21, 2020
Joyce, Audie was a larger than life presence at BSRI. I have never seen him without his cheerful smile and his joke of the day. He brightened the lives of all he met. But that is just what we expect from Santa, isn’t it? Audie was a sincerely nice, sweet, funny man, a rare combination. We will miss him terribly.
Judy Benson
Friend
October 20, 2020
Wow! What can I say about this amazing man? Audie was so funny he always introduced himself as Joyce husband. He loved his wife so much. I mean when Joyce would go on vacation Audie would say well Samantha will keep me company while relaxing on the recliner. He would buy me animal crackers with Nutella. Man, it was so good! I remember this one day he bought me this big container of animal crackers from SAMS. He told me I hope you do not mind but I gave Samantha some of your crackers. I would laugh so hard because not only was he loving but he had a heart of gold. I also would love how he would say ok thank you bye talk to you later! It is the way that he said it with a little southern slang. (lol) I enjoyed him playing Santa for us. I enjoyed everything about him. He would give you theses tight bear hugs and a little kiss on the forehead and say thanks buddy!!! God has gained an amazing angle. You will be missed!! I love you always!!! I am very grateful for the time that God gave you to us!!!!
Marilou Smith
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Audie was such a light. He passed out presents to our BSRI staff every year at our holiday party. He called everyone "Buddy" and I loved those things about him. I can still hear his voice in my head "Hey Buddy". He cared so much about so much and was one of the most loving people I have ever met. I will deeply miss his presence but I am sure he is loved in Heaven. All my love and prayers to you Joyce.
Sarah Powell
Coworker
October 18, 2020
Audie leaves a special space in this family, a smile a mile wide, a sense of humor like no other and hugs like a teddy bear! The love of his life is my sister, who is his loving wife. My heart goes out to you Joyce, with a shoulder to cry on any time. Love and Hugs, Pat & Bob.
Pat & Bob Doughty
Sister
October 18, 2020
I miss my sweet friend, neighbor, adopted father...you are in my heart forever...I miss you so much
Debi Snipes
Family
October 18, 2020
Debi Snipes
Family
