Wow! What can I say about this amazing man? Audie was so funny he always introduced himself as Joyce husband. He loved his wife so much. I mean when Joyce would go on vacation Audie would say well Samantha will keep me company while relaxing on the recliner. He would buy me animal crackers with Nutella. Man, it was so good! I remember this one day he bought me this big container of animal crackers from SAMS. He told me I hope you do not mind but I gave Samantha some of your crackers. I would laugh so hard because not only was he loving but he had a heart of gold. I also would love how he would say ok thank you bye talk to you later! It is the way that he said it with a little southern slang. (lol) I enjoyed him playing Santa for us. I enjoyed everything about him. He would give you theses tight bear hugs and a little kiss on the forehead and say thanks buddy!!! God has gained an amazing angle. You will be missed!! I love you always!!! I am very grateful for the time that God gave you to us!!!!

Marilou Smith

Coworker