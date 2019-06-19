Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church 5101 Ocean Highway West Shallotte , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Barbara Carroll, age 83, of Supply, formerly of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., joined her loving God on Wednesday June 12, 2019, surrounded by family who adored her.

She was born in New York, on July 11, 1935, daughter of the late Michael Flanagan and Elizabeth McGrath Flanagan. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Leavy, who she will now have the chance to meet for the first time.

Barbara was a faithful member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte, N.C.. In addition to her Catholic faith, Barbara's Irish heritage guided the activities in her life. She helped to organize the first and annual Lockwood Folly St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Barbara was the founding member of the Lockwood Folly Women's Nine Hole golf league and organized many community blood drives.

Barbara's first love was talking with her family and friends. She also enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and challenging herself with the latest tech gadgets.

She is survived by: husband of 61 years, John Carroll; five children, Beth Cobb and husband Chris of Virginia Beach, Va, Kathleen McElwain of Helena, Mont., Maureen Titus and husband Joe of East Hampton, N.Y., Eileen Nelson of East Hampton, Conn., Fred Garcia and wife Patty of San Jacinto, Calif.; a cherished sister Trish Durant of Palm Springs, Calif.; 19 grandchildren, Lorna, Séamus, Fiona, Moira, Céira, Caitriona, Aileen, Gabriella, Annie, Alanna, Bryan, Kelsey, Kieran, Kaylie, Kara, Brendan, Seán, Meghan, and Gabe; 9 great grandchildren; a niece Theresa Baranska; a nephew Jay Durant; and her beloved dog, Cassie.

A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday June 17, 2019, at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte. Burial will take place at a later date in New York.

Visitation was held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday June 16, 2019, at Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte.

Private on-line condolences may be sent to

Barbara's deep abiding love of family is her greatest legacy.

