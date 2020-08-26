1/1
Barbara Joan (Kelly) Kapushinsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Kelly Kapushinsky, 75, of Little River, S.C., formerly of Patchogue, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Richmond Hill, N.Y., on May 23, 1945, the daughter of the late Gerald and Joan McMahon.
Loving wife of the late Daniel Kelly and George Kapushinsky.
Sister of Michael McMahon; mother of Timothy Kelly, James Kelly and the late Susan Kelly; stepmother of Kelly, Steve and Michael Kapushinsky; grandmother to Timothy and Meghan Kelly, Amy, Sarah and Jason Kapushinsky, Justin, Clay and Tyler.
Devoted her life to the care of her family and friends.
A family gathering will be held at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Shallotte, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.
Private online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or to karenannquinlanhospice.org.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved