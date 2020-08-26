Barbara J. Kelly Kapushinsky, 75, of Little River, S.C., formerly of Patchogue, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Richmond Hill, N.Y., on May 23, 1945, the daughter of the late Gerald and Joan McMahon.
Loving wife of the late Daniel Kelly and George Kapushinsky.
Sister of Michael McMahon; mother of Timothy Kelly, James Kelly and the late Susan Kelly; stepmother of Kelly, Steve and Michael Kapushinsky; grandmother to Timothy and Meghan Kelly, Amy, Sarah and Jason Kapushinsky, Justin, Clay and Tyler.
Devoted her life to the care of her family and friends.
A family gathering will be held at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Shallotte, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or to karenannquinlanhospice.org.
