Barbara Mooney, 79, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1941 to Delia Brock and George Brock who both predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Frank Mooney. She leaves behind her children Gene Brock, Johnny Mooney and Dale Clark and several grand-children. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Finish Line Christian Center in Mt. Holly.

