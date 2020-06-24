Barbara Mooney
1941 - 2020
Barbara Mooney, 79, passed away June 21, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1941 to Delia Brock and George Brock who both predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Frank Mooney. She leaves behind her children Gene Brock, Johnny Mooney and Dale Clark and several grand-children. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at Finish Line Christian Center in Mt. Holly.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Finish Line Christian Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
To My Cousins and Family, I am sorry for your loss. Aunt Barbara will be missed. Prayers for all.
Love Always Dorothy
Dorothy Brady
Family
