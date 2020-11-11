Baris Avery Spivey (Bob), 90, of Sunset Beach, passed away Nov. 6 at Seacoast Hospital after a fierce battle with COVID-19. He was born July 24, 1930, in Dillon, S.C.
In 1956 he married Anna McPherson in Blanchester, Ohio. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star. He served 20 years as a flight engineer and crew chief, seeing action in Korea and Vietnam. He received several commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.
After the military Bob continued to serve his country as a civilian employee at Wright Patterson Air Force Base until he and Anna retired to Sunset Beach.
Mr. Spivey is survived by his wife, Anna, his son Michael and daughter-in-law Vicki, his dear cousin Margret Price Branche and many members of the Ford, Thompson and Price families. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Bessie Mae (Thompson), brothers Daniel (Cody), Daniel (Bud), Angus and John Milton.
A graveside Family Service will be held at Brunswick Memorial Gardens in Shallotte on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.DAV.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.