Benjamin Todd Newlin, 50 years old, resident of Sunset Beach, passed away on July 31, 2020. He died peacefully in his home after an extended illness, with his dog Abel by his side.
Todd was born on April 7, 1970, in Winston-Salem, N.C. to his loving parents Locke Mebane Newlin and Mary Ann Smither Newlin. His sister, Natalie Newlin Reilly was overjoyed at his birth. This sweet family lived in Winston-Salem in the early years of Todd's life. They later lived in Brazil for one year, after Locke was transferred there. Todd, only six years old, was known for loving the Brazilian children. He was a little Robinhood, taking the ice cream sandwiches from his school, giving them to children who were washing their clothes along the river. Todd continued to live his life in this way. He always wanted to give "the shirt off his back" to anyone in need. He did not consider material things important.
As Todd got older, he had some personal struggles that he dealt with, but he never let that interfere with how much he loved his family. His family faithfully stood by him during the ups and downs of his life.
Todd's pride and joy was his daughter Madeline Ann Newlin. He adored Madeline. He was so proud of her from the moment she was born and held her as a treasure in his heart.
Todd had a large extended family and many friends. The family wants to thank everyone who had a part in Todd's life. Each person meant the world to Todd and the world to his family.
Todd always said that the most important things in his life were his family and His Lord. The family rejoices in the fact that Todd is in Heaven.
A small private Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
