Bernard "Barney" Richard McKinney
Bernard "Barney" Richard McKinney, 99, a longtime resident of Portsmouth, Ohio and New Albany, Ind., and Sunset Beach, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth. He was born in Portsmouth in 1920, a son of the late William and Anna Marie Kessinger McKinney. His brother, William Edward McKinney, also preceded him in death.
He was the founder and president of the former Scioto Woods Company in Portsmouth and a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. He attended George Washington University and was a 1938 Portsmouth High School graduate. He served as a Captain in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where he worked in Intelligence as an aerial reconnaissance officer.
Surviving is his wife of 74 years, Patricia Dean Breece McKinney. The couple were married Nov.17, 1945 in Portsmouth. Also surviving are two sons, Breece (Darlene) Richard McKinney of Winnetka, Ill., and David Dean (Lynn) McKinney of Raleigh, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Annsley McKinney, Elizabeth McKinney and Stahler (Sarah-Butler) McKinney.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 29, at All Saints Episcopal Church with Deacon Richard Schisler officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Thomas Columbarium, at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020