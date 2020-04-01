Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Bolen) Coggins. View Sign Service Information Michael J Fulwood 6849 Sweet Gum Road NW Ocean Isle Beach , NC 28469 (910)-471-5441 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Bolen Coggins, 87, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away on March 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kannapolis, N.C. on April 2, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Adcock Bolen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Frances Sidle and Ethel Jones, both of Kannapolis, N.C.

Betty and her adoring husband of 67 years, Bill, moved from Lexington, N.C. to Ocean Isle Beach in 1995 and began their life as an integral part of the Ocean Isle area. Betty began developing many longtime friendships that included membership in many clubs and especially enjoyed playing Bridge, socializing with the "Wine Sisters" and participating in several other groups. She and Bill soon became members of Shallotte Presbyterian Church. Music was a highlight of her life and she used her talents by being a very active member of the church choir and the handbell choir and never wanted to miss a practice nor Sunday because of her love of singing. She also assisted with both adult and children's activities, was a member of the Session as well as an elder of the church.



Surviving are her husband Bill Coggins; a son, Rusty Coggins and wife Nancy of Midlothian, Va.; grandchildren, Suzanne Brown of Raleigh, N.C., Steven Coggins and wife Beth of Richmond, Va.; great-grandchildren, Zach and Lucy Brown of Raleigh; her beloved dog Bocce and a host of special friends too numerous to mention.

Due to health concerns in this time of COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be held at Shallotte Presbyterian Church when it is deemed safe to do so.

The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Shallotte Presbyterian Church Music Program at PO Box 3256, Shallotte, N.C. 28459 or to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.

