Betty Jane Clark
Betty Jane Clark, 93, of Carolina Shores passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
A daughter of the late William and Winifred Kaffenberger, she was born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Beardstown, Ill. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Eugene "Red" Clark; a son, Mike Clark; a brother, William Kaffenberger; and a sister, Nora Madden.
Betty loved to spend time with her family on camping trips and after moving to N.C. she enjoyed music and dancing at local wineries, going to the theater and shopping.
She is survived by her son, Ron Clark (Karen) of Carolina Shores; grandchildren, Suzanne Clark of Miami, Fla; Chris Tople of Springfield, Ill.; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Ocean Isle, N.C. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be directed to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5869 Ocean Hwy W, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469; St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 W 4th St, Beardstown, Ill. 62618.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 26, 2019