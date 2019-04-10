Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Hewett) Jablonski. View Sign

Betty Jean Hewett Jablonski, age 87, of Shallotte was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 3, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Harry John Jablonski, and her son, John Jablonski. She leaves behind one daughter, Brenda Jablonski of Shallotte, one son, Timothy Jablonski and wife, Linda, of Kannapolis and a daughter-in-law Nancy Wilson of Farmville. Betty was blessed with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. One of Betty's fondest memories was of her parents Lydia and Charles Hewett Sr. meeting in their living room along with the other original founding members to discuss plans to establish Calvary Baptist Church.

Betty was an exceptional cook and gardener and enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables for her family. Many beautiful trees, plants, and flowers were lovingly planted and cared for by Betty in the family yard. Betty loved her community and took pleasure in the fellowship of many caring friends.

Born and raised in Brunswick County, Betty was the daughter of the late Charles Shimer Hewett, Sr. and Lydia Fulford Hewett. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Hewett Gore and Bernice Hewett Johnson; and three brothers, Beamon Hewett, Billy Hewett, and Gene Hewett. She is survived by a sister, Carol Hewett Reynolds, and a brother, Tony Hewett.

May we never forget the character and gentle kindness that defined the life of Betty Jablonski. May God continue to bless all of her loved ones, and the goodness she inspired within all who knew her.

Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, April 7th at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte (family received friends one hour prior). Interment followed at Brunswick Memorial Gardens (5229 Ocean Hwy W, Shallotte). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church's Benevolent Fund, 623 Village Point Road, Shallotte, NC 28470.

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363

